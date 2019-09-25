Capital Management Has Decreased Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stake by $1.62 Million; Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Raised Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 769,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.34M, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 6.27 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/04/2018 – Republic: Second I-T Notice Issued To Deepak Kochhar, Husband Of ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 30/05/2018 – ICICI ISSUES REVISED STATEMENT ON WHISTLE BLOWER ENQUIRY ON CEO; 24/05/2018 – YourStory: ICICI Bank sets aside Rs 100 Cr for investing in startups, along with its internal innovation lab; 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL; 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days; 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 40,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 68.01% . The institutional investor held 71,471 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 111,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 169,337 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 124,945 shares to 40,055 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 38,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,897 shares, and cut its stake in China Lodging Group Ltd (Prn).

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why ICICI Bank Is Outperforming Most Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ANIK shares while 42 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 13.49 million shares or 3.81% more from 13.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 5,962 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 21,256 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 5,300 shares. Synovus reported 741 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 25,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Assoc Ltd holds 50,658 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 13,570 shares in its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De reported 0% stake. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 14,040 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company invested in 48,602 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 54,915 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 6,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Guardant Health (GH) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6% in Session – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANIK) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dr. Reddy’s (RDY) Q4 Earnings Up Y/Y, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mallinckrodt to Spin Off Specialty Generics Unit, Shares Down – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $361.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 6,773 shares to 39,686 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp by 388,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 22.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.65M for 32.36 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.81% negative EPS growth.