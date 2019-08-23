Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Stock Rose; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $8.19 Million

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 38,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 126,711 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24M, up from 87,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 3.87M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 70.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 209,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 509,756 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37 million, up from 299,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 9.96M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 08/05/2018 – Comcast CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years

