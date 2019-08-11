Capital Management Has Boosted Its Gentex (GNTX) Holding by $1.58 Million; Stock Rose; Perficient (PRFT) Holder Bbt Capital Management Has Cut Position by $617,031 as Stock Value Rose

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 79,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 478,988 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, up from 399,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 774,515 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 69.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 22,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 10,032 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 32,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 206,512 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c; 14/05/2018 – Perficient Digital Receives Internet Advertising Competition Award for the Jackson Energy Authority

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,479 shares to 56,375 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 33,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,220 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29. 711 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Boehm Neil.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $24,848 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

