Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) as Stock Price Rose; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Valuation Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Cut by $423,000 Its Holding

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 36,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 302,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99M, down from 338,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 32,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.58 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applied Materials EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $669.56 million for 16.48 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.58% stake. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo accumulated 0.01% or 6,628 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Vanguard invested 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Carlson Capital Lp holds 936,858 shares. Virtu Financial Lc reported 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 23,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10.14M are owned by Capital Investors. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 6,780 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. First Communications invested in 54,734 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 51,798 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 2,774 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 79,100 shares to 478,988 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,082 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 39,036 shares. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc has 0.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 24,329 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Limited reported 123,709 shares. Patten Grp Inc Inc accumulated 2,515 shares. Keystone Planning has 30,998 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Com holds 32,763 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 77,300 shares. Westfield Capital Management Company Limited Partnership reported 0.55% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,810 were reported by Roanoke Asset. 675,454 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Co accumulated 1.4% or 53,468 shares. Compton Capital Ri owns 0.51% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,312 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com owns 7,602 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 5,309 are held by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Com.