Capital Management Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $930,072; Greenwich Wealth Management Trimmed Ensign Group (ENSG) Holding by $396,872

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 7,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 15,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, down from 22,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 63,621 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 3,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 35,491 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39 million, down from 39,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $272.21. About 1.04 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.69 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd stated it has 355 shares. Alley Ltd Llc invested in 31,916 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp owns 1.39 million shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 11.25% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 158,891 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 558,306 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.92% or 781,636 shares in its portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corp reported 0.96% stake. Capstone Limited, New York-based fund reported 3,829 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has 0.55% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atwood & Palmer owns 90,523 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 1.90M shares. 42.17 million are owned by Fmr Limited Liability. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Conning reported 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $361.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,799 shares to 33,284 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 34,632 shares to 113,953 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 22.67 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.