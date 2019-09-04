Capital Management Cut Aflac (AFL) Stake; EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL SA ORDINARY REG (ELCPF) Shorts Up By 1.28%

Capital Management Corp decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 59.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Corp sold 104,241 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Capital Management Corp holds 70,200 shares with $3.51M value, down from 174,441 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $37.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 3.77 million shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity. On Friday, March 22 the insider Lloyd Karole bought $99,659.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.80M for 11.88 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.2% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Frontier Investment Management Comm has 0.01% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,430 shares. Allstate holds 70,133 shares. Pennsylvania-based Argyle Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Stratos Wealth Limited reported 16,343 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Bank Of Omaha reported 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Adirondack Trust has 250 shares. Smith Moore & has 0.1% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 8,538 shares. 3.47M are held by Commercial Bank Of America De. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.27% or 30,000 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Profund Advsr Limited has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 59,331 were accumulated by Horizon Invs. 22,679 were accumulated by Highland Mngmt Ltd Llc. Cambridge Rech Advsrs accumulated 109,494 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 6.19% above currents $50.38 stock price. Aflac had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Monday, July 29. UBS maintained the shares of AFL in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Friday, August 23. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

