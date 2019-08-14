Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Principal Finl Group (PFG); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Raised Its Holding

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 6,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 221,449 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 215,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 1.21M shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer; 06/04/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 11, 2018, MARK NUNIS WILL ACT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 85,847 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Intact Invest Inc holds 82,900 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Agf Invests owns 289,760 shares. 5,495 were reported by Towercrest Capital Management. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 22,552 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blue Chip Prtn has 2.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peoples Corp invested 2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mason Street Advsrs Llc accumulated 1.1% or 379,932 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 155,693 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs has 0.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Conning reported 1.34% stake. Schulhoff Communications Incorporated owns 55,903 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru has invested 2.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 33,650 shares to 161,220 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,747 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).