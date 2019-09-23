Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Pitney Bowes (PBI); Cahill Financial Advisors Cut Its Position in 3M Company (MMM) by $458,450 as Share Price Declined

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 9,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. It closed at $166.76 lastly. It is down 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 463,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99M, up from 936,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 2.26M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 30C, EST. 29C; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Names Winners of the 2018 Brilliance Awards at Annual Innovation Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 28/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – BOARD & MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE INCREMENTAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS AROUND PORTFOLIO & CAPITAL ALLOCATION; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 587,981 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. 694,679 are held by Raymond James And Associates. Acropolis Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,791 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has invested 1.99% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 14,477 are held by Guardian Mgmt. 17,321 are held by Williams Jones And Limited Liability. Montecito State Bank & Tru holds 7,090 shares. 152,670 were reported by Willis Invest Counsel. 7,918 are held by Of Oklahoma. Moreover, Capital Fund has 0.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 114,433 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,842 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tarbox Family Office reported 3,262 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 80 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on September 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $361.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 27,989 shares to 193,460 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,082 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.