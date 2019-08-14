Capital Management Boosted By $4.62 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Sellers Increased By 22.78% Their Shorts

Capital Management Corp increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 383.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Corp acquired 24,183 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Capital Management Corp holds 30,485 shares with $5.85 million value, up from 6,302 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $71.59B valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $199.11. About 210,962 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES WERE $2.50 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 14% HIGHER; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs’s Heir Apparent – David Solomon: DealBook Briefing; 03/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Goldman Sachs, Subway, MoviePass; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as Ideal Employer in global financial space; 09/03/2018 – Banking analyst Dick Bove calls possible Blankfein exit from Goldman ‘wonderful’ news; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries `bitter and negative’ US politics; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Partners; 29/05/2018 – IBNMoney_com: Goldman Sachs invests $200 million in France’s Voodoo

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) had an increase of 22.78% in short interest. PLYM's SI was 48,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.78% from 39,500 shares previously. With 69,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)'s short sellers to cover PLYM's short positions. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 5,256 shares traded. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) has risen 24.20% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $163.97 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 27.44% above currents $199.11 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16.

Capital Management Corp decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 5,121 shares to 39,014 valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 4,040 shares and now owns 24,509 shares. Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 593,018 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Hightower Advisors Lc has 77,407 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Contrarius Mgmt Limited has invested 2.62% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Swedbank has 0.54% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 591,700 shares. Greenbrier Prtnrs Cap Lc stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 79,704 shares. 3.34 million were accumulated by Greenhaven Associates. Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,550 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 35,825 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company stated it has 37,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 731,095 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Limited Company stated it has 407,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B And Communications has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,080 shares.