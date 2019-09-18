Capital Management Associates Trimmed Rpm International (RPM) Position as Share Price Rose; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holding in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Has Increased by $1.09 Million as Stock Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 11,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 54,200 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, up from 42,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 69,236 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 39.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 8,850 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $541,000, down from 14,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 176,958 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.67 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 660,600 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Raymond James Associate invested in 0.06% or 644,265 shares. Starboard Value Ltd Partnership has invested 1.67% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 6,139 are held by Fmr Lc. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 161,381 shares or 0% of the stock. Lafleur And Godfrey Lc holds 0.05% or 3,510 shares. Lenox Wealth stated it has 800 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg owns 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 730 shares. 1.03 million are held by Cincinnati Insur. Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Company invested in 1,145 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mawer Investment Limited reported 271,461 shares stake. Pnc Services Group Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Camarda Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 29 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 445,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) by 718,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,601 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 2,796 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 268,196 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 278,669 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.01% stake. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability reported 9,420 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 30,384 shares. Cap Investors stated it has 3.36M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.04% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 13,146 shares. Ellington Gru Ltd Liability owns 2,600 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 357,616 shares. Omers Administration invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Shine Invest Advisory invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 3,172 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Limited Liability Com holds 3.39% or 275,446 shares in its portfolio.