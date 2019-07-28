Capital Management Associates Trimmed Its Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Stake by $388,500; Stock Value Declined; American Financial Group Decreased Its Lennar (LEN) Stake as Share Price Rose

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $233.79. About 937,197 shares traded or 88.15% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00 million shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 27,294 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 4,976 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.13% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 43,126 shares. Parkside Bancorp Trust reported 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Ent Ser Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 41 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,968 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Llc invested in 1.34% or 53,035 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 1,316 shares stake. Webster Bank N A reported 30 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 7,773 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership holds 9,146 shares. Security holds 0.03% or 400 shares. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Limited Com has 77,969 shares. 1,100 were reported by Bluecrest Management. Motley Fool Asset Ltd owns 10,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. Edmonds-Waters Christopher had sold 3,669 shares worth $889,333 on Wednesday, February 13.