Capital Management Associates Stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Lowered by $388,500; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Upped Its Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $1.92 Million

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.85M, up from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.02. About 880,233 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $233.79. About 955,482 shares traded or 91.82% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Creed Greg. $1.83M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Gibbs David W on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 1,419 shares. Trexquant Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 54,723 shares. 800 were reported by Ltd Limited Liability Company. Secor Cap Advsr Lp holds 9,080 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Com accumulated 9,618 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Pitcairn reported 12,826 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Indiana-based Everence Cap has invested 0.12% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 30 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 7,062 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Country Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Forbes J M Llp reported 0.07% stake. 18,065 are held by Scotia Cap. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 106,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,166 are held by Trustco Bancorporation Corporation N Y.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8,969 shares to 920,422 shares, valued at $377.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 73,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,644 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 14,315 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Boston Prns holds 28,202 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.27% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 361,400 shares. 10,106 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 1,970 are owned by Numerixs Investment. Legal & General Gp Inc Plc reported 295,214 shares. 16,072 were reported by Fred Alger. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 329,705 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested in 235 shares or 0.05% of the stock.