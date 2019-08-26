Capital Management Associates Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $513,300; Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $334,232

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 25,720 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 17,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 2.19 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 8,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 6,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 57,085 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

