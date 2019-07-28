Capital Management Associates Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $916,900; Share Value Declined; As Resources Connection (RECN) Market Value Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Cut by $859,824 Its Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Resources Connection Inc (RECN) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 53,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 290,046 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 343,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 147,898 shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 1.73% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500.

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 124.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Resources Connection declares $0.14 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Resources Global Professionals to Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results on January 3, 2019 – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Resources Connection Fell 15% on Thursday – Motley Fool” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Resources Connection, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold RECN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.17% more from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 125,295 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 29,560 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Confluence Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 356,509 shares. 112,300 were accumulated by Hillsdale Invest Management. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) for 331,540 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corporation reported 94,797 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 247,682 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bank has invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). 28,025 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) or 913 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 490,512 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) for 77,753 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 35,975 shares to 579,725 shares, valued at $38.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronav Nv Antwerpen by 438,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Retail Momentum Gathers For CBD Topicals While FDA Decides Its Direction – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Pairs Prescription for CVS Stock and Merck – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.