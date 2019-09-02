Capital Management Associates Position in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Decreased as Share Value Declined; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Lowered Orange (ORAN) Holding as Share Price Declined

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 41,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% . The institutional investor held 211,141 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 252,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 281,237 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 26/04/2018 – Orange 1Q Adjusted Ebitda EUR2.61B; 17/04/2018 – At Least One German Recession Indicator Is Now Flashing Orange; 20/04/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM SA OBEL.BR – 2018 GUIDANCE REITERATED; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’18-19 ORANGE CROP SEEN FALLING 27.6% Y/Y: FUNDECITRUS; 07/05/2018 – ORANGE: PAUL DE LEUSSE NAMED DEPUTY CEO; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE DEPUTY CEO FOR AFRICA, MIDDLE EAST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 31/05/2018 – Google partners with telecoms giant Orange to invest in start-ups; 09/04/2018 – Woodward, Rolls-Royce Boards Have Approved L’Orange Deal; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 824,957 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 24,294 shares to 799,331 shares, valued at $32.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $203.82M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.