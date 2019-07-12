Capital Management Associates Maintains Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA); Pdt Partners Has Lowered Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position by $4.51 Million as Shares Rose

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.31. About 9.46 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 46.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 38,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 82,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 74,234 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10,803 shares to 55,114 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 91,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $64.07 million for 24.02 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. $2.21M worth of stock was bought by SANGHI STEVE on Wednesday, June 5.

