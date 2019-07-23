Capital Management Associates Lowered Its First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Holding; Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Capital Management Associates decreased First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) stake by 49.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Associates sold 5,000 shares as First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Capital Management Associates holds 5,100 shares with $512,000 value, down from 10,100 last quarter. First Republic Bank San Franci now has $16.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 1.13M shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 28 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 29 decreased and sold their equity positions in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 13.59 million shares, down from 13.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Safeguard Scientifics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 22 New Position: 6.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) rating on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $111 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $106 target.

Analysts await Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 226.45% or $2.74 from last year’s $-1.21 per share. SFE’s profit will be $31.59M for 1.87 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.71% EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. for 818,289 shares. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc owns 785,469 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 1.73% invested in the company for 779,140 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 111,000 shares.

It closed at $11.43 lastly. It is down 13.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.29% the S&P500.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $236.02 million. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. It has a 19.34 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector.

More notable recent Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Safeguard Scientifics' Partner Company Transactis Acquired by Mastercard – PRNewswire" on May 17, 2019