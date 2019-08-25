Capital Management Associates Lifted Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Value Declined; Ally Finl (ALLY) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 162,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.22 million, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 2.86 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 25,720 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 17,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kings Point Cap Management owns 10,098 shares. Utd Fire Gru holds 43,434 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt And Company Inc holds 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 20,000 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 398,952 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,914 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 277,402 shares. 8,600 were accumulated by Mcrae Cap Inc. Duncker Streett And Inc reported 52,547 shares stake. Forte Cap Limited Liability Adv has 35,182 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,708 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 124,456 were reported by Griffin Asset Inc. Edge Wealth Management Limited Company has 3,658 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. M Kraus reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kidder Stephen W owns 4,266 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.69M for 7.76 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western New Eng Bancorp Inc by 220,500 shares to 392,331 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).