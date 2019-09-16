Capital Management Associates Lifted Its Holding in Apollo Global Management (APO) by $323,000; As Carbonite (CARB) Share Value Declined, Indaba Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $5.14 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 878,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 218,964 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $652,000, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.45. About 774,356 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 12/04/2018 – FDA: Apollo Care LLC 04/12/2018; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – UPDATE APOLLO’S AGREEMENT WITH THE DWELLOP FOUNDERS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Global Management LLC Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APO); 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans $110M Private Placement of Preferred Units to Apollo Global Affiliate; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Management Holdings’ Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY AND HIGHLY CONDITIONAL INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM APOLLO MANAGEMENT IX L.P; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Expected to Raise More Than $500 Million; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.08% or 198,990 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 252,749 shares or 0% of the stock. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.89% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 408,359 shares. Invesco owns 29,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indaba Capital LP holds 4.42% or 878,366 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 44,803 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 14,600 shares stake. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 69,668 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 20,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. G2 Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 108,745 shares. Bainco has invested 0.18% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0% or 14,000 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 0% or 9,989 shares. Scout Invs stated it has 0.18% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $517.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 42,690 shares to 3.47M shares, valued at $28.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 265,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14M for 10.84 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Catalyst Cap Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Pzena Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 228,267 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 590,209 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Provise Group Ltd Liability Company reported 6,200 shares. Advisory Lc reported 8,128 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Select Equity Group Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 1.12M shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Sol Mgmt Company holds 0.56% or 60,100 shares in its portfolio. 19,000 were reported by Management Associate Ny. Glenmede Na owns 1,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 14,900 shares. 3.53 million were reported by Beck Mack Oliver Limited Com.

