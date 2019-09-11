Capital Management Associates Increased Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); American Research & Management Raised Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $308,605

American Research & Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 3,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $353.98. About 402,128 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 25,720 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 17,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 6.73 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Management has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,963 shares. Cap Inv Svcs Of America Inc invested 2.95% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 46,212 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 19,700 shares. Permanens L P, New York-based fund reported 34 shares. Old National Savings Bank In has invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 10,649 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0.02% or 823 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mcdonald Capital Invsts Inc Ca invested in 50,715 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Franklin holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4.80M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 248,093 shares.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.