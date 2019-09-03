Capital Management Associates Has Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $916,900; Heartland Advisors Increases Stake in Suncor Energy New (SU)

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 217,502 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 206,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 1.01M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 124.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 1.87 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gannet Co Inc by 1.07 million shares to 369,574 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrett Business Services In (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 81,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock.