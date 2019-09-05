Capital Management Associates Has Upped Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding by $637,000 as Share Value Declined; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Upped Shaw Communications Cl B Conv (SJR) Position by $3.11 Million

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.33. About 6.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Cl B Conv (SJR) by 74.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 155,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 363,893 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 208,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc Cl B Conv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 373,356 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 5,070 shares to 100 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,800 shares, and cut its stake in Kewaunee Scientific Corp (NASDAQ:KEQU).

