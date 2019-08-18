Capital Management Associates Has Trimmed Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Holding by $388,500; Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake Maintained by Pinnacle Holdings Llc

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.71. About 441,473 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 35 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 20,851 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17B, up from 20,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Management Incorporated has 364,118 shares. Bessemer Lc has 31,987 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Oh holds 20,513 shares. The North Carolina-based Parsec Mgmt Inc has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,400 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt holds 234,794 shares. Btim invested in 328,518 shares. Wheatland holds 1.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 21,748 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 5.54M shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Llc has invested 2.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Veritas Inv Llp has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Country Club Tru Com Na invested in 116,819 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company invested in 24,326 shares. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 695 shares to 72,505 shares, valued at $943.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 49 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,747 shares, and cut its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spindletop Capital Lc holds 76,000 shares or 15.88% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund holds 1,046 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors reported 275,742 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The stated it has 440,128 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 320,000 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt accumulated 49,043 shares. Artemis Management Llp owns 2,169 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc has 23,494 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 53,035 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 853,662 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Cap Intll Limited Ca invested in 4,109 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Comm Retail Bank stated it has 1,159 shares. 5,119 are owned by Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Company.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.