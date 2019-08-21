Capital Management Associates Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $513,300; Westpac Banking Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $903.46 Million as Valuation Declined

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 6,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 274,345 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.35B, down from 280,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 25,720 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 17,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 7.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 294 shares to 1,042 shares, valued at $85.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.21% or 10,548 shares. Valmark Advisers invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Michigan-based Clarkston Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 0.6% or 22,743 shares in its portfolio. B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap invested in 9,573 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Company holds 2,092 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Limited holds 3,046 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Family has 2.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,793 shares. Cincinnati Casualty invested in 2.87% or 25,000 shares. Platinum Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.04% or 13,279 shares. The New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edgewood invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). St Germain D J Incorporated accumulated 144,978 shares. 14,330 are owned by Plancorp Lc. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 5,045 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.