Capital Management Associates Has Raised Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $476,000 as Market Value Rose; Oberweis Asset Management Boosted Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Position by $754,000

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 197.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 39,137 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 13,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 154,538 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 116.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $890,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,310 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Gp Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Dorsey Wright Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Pnc Financial Group reported 0% stake. Ranger Invest Management LP reported 0.63% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Wasatch Advsrs has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Us Commercial Bank De owns 7,300 shares. Arrowstreet LP holds 0.01% or 124,216 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.01% or 7,660 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 43,640 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Navellier & Assoc accumulated 0.06% or 12,736 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1,984 shares. First Advsrs Lp invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Morgan Stanley accumulated 18,753 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 74,380 shares to 784,100 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc. by 25,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,120 shares, and cut its stake in Tal Education Group Adr (NYSE:XRS).

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Napco Security Technologies Stock Plunged Today – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 350 Points; MAM Software Shares Surge Following Acquisition News – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Security Market Update: Q1 2019 in Review | INN – Investing News Network” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Zacks.com” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere Announces Substantial Completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.