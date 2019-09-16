Capital Management Associates Has Lowered Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) Holding by $304,150; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Boosted Its Mc Donalds (MCD) Position

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 41 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 47,836 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.93B, up from 47,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.34. About 925,500 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.35. About 34,409 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.61 million for 36.38 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WD-40: Still A Winner? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADRNY vs. WDFC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on WD-40’s Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Greenblatt Magic Formula Stocks in Basic Materials – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 102 shares to 66,326 shares, valued at $4.14 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,225 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “McDonaldâ€™s launches tech lab in Silicon Valley after buying drive-thru tech startup – Chicago Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “McDonald’s stock suffering biggest drop this year, acts as 44-point drag on Dow’s price – MarketWatch” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Feathers Are Flying in the Chicken Sandwich Wars – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Shopify Makes a $450 Million Buy, Wendy’s to Serve More Breakfast – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

