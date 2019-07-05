Capital Management Associates Has Increased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) by $637,000 as Share Price Rose; Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $959,634 as Share Price Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, down from 135,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Close To The Clouds, But Not There Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alibabaâ€™s Delivery Platform Provides a Big Opportunity – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professional Advisory Ser invested 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Finemark National Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 266,623 shares. Ghp Advsrs reported 81,031 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 557,207 shares. Hs Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 2.94% or 737,526 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 476,910 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swift Run Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.78% or 16,386 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors has 67,074 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 1.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.96% stake. 1St Source Bank & Trust holds 1.48% or 147,246 shares. Steadfast Capital LP holds 2.67 million shares. Greenbrier Cap Mgmt reported 80,000 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Dudley Shanley holds 82,194 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Ups Ante in Cloud With Oracle Partnership – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Stock Is Caught Between Two Eras – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Chewy Stock Is the Most Promising IPO of 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Rallies On Micron Earnings, Rumors Of Replacing Intel In Microsoft Surface Devices – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 81,196 shares to 230,907 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New Com.