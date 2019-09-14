Capital Management Associates Has Decreased Stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) as Stock Rose; Clough Capital Partners LP Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $3.69 Million as Stock Value Declined

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 10,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 30,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, down from 40,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $183.98. About 95,655 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conestoga Ltd Llc holds 1.05% or 264,453 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 54,893 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,300 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,973 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Co owns 434,719 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Company reported 5,621 shares. Cwm Lc has 19 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 24,250 shares. 6,530 were reported by Bridges Invest. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 600 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 59,924 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 5,100 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,396 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.61 million for 36.50 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 70.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh accumulated 1,005 shares or 0% of the stock. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) invested in 6,651 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 220,011 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 2.26% stake. Contravisory Investment Management has 3 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 27,958 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 117,598 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 0.08% or 1,440 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1.40M shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Co accumulated 5.92% or 492,013 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 8,330 shares. Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 1.04% or 88,902 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 807 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc has 1,645 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 23,000 shares to 319,800 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 89,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).