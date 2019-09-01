Capital Management Associates Has Cut Its Stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by $500,000; American Economic Planning Group Lifted Position in Apple (AAPL) by $413,910 as Share Value Rose

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 789,240 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $203.36M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 56,932 shares to 10,548 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 302,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,329 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.