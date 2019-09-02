Capital Management Associates Has Cut Its First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Holding; Shorts at Tabula Rasa Healthcare (TRHC) Raised By 6.69%

Capital Management Associates decreased First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) stake by 49.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Associates sold 5,000 shares as First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Capital Management Associates holds 5,100 shares with $512,000 value, down from 10,100 last quarter. First Republic Bank San Franci now has $14.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 824,957 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) had an increase of 6.69% in short interest. TRHC’s SI was 4.89 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.69% from 4.58 million shares previously. With 369,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s short sellers to cover TRHC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 1.02 million shares traded or 179.49% up from the average. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has risen 6.20% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TRHC News: 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$47M; 04/04/2018 – Dr. George Brett Named Senior Vice President of Consulting for Capstone Performance Systems; 12/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 7% of Tabula Rasa; 16/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Exhibit and Present at APhA Annual Meeting and Exposition; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2018 Rev $185M-$195M; 24/04/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Launches its Optimized Opioid Solution™ to Predict and Prevent Unintentional Opioid Abuse; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2018 Rev $188M-$198M; 15/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 17.40% above currents $89.72 stock price. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Wells Fargo. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $203.82 million for 18.24 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The Company’s cloud software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its technology-enabled services and products for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Among 2 analysts covering Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has $7500 highest and $58 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is 17.08% above currents $56.8 stock price. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Stifel Nicolaus.

