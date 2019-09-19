Capital Management Associates Has Cut Holding in Rpm International (RPM) as Share Price Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position Has Lifted by Advent International Corp

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 39.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 8,850 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $541,000, down from 14,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 226,549 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77 million, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 1.30M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.05% stake. Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.08% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,598 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 60,681 shares. Texas-based Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 81,279 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 0.01% or 191 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 16,700 are held by Engy Opportunities Ltd Liability Co. 46,681 were reported by Cipher Capital Lp. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Co The has 0.51% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6.35M shares. Peoples Fincl Service invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Texas Yale reported 10,448 shares stake. Farmstead Mngmt Lc holds 35% or 197,255 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amg Funds Lc has 0.85% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 13,082 shares. Carroll Financial owns 1,350 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited holds 37,754 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 34,600 shares. Moreover, Winfield Assoc has 0.1% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 3,200 shares. 22,400 were accumulated by Mesirow Inv Mgmt. Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.07% or 1.35 million shares. Capital Associate Ny holds 0.88% or 8,850 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Commerce accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 125 are owned by Kistler. 800 are owned by Lenox Wealth. B Riley Wealth Inc owns 4,103 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 0.12% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 35,715 are owned by Anchor Capital Advsrs. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.91 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.