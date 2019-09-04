Capital Management Associates Has Cut First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Position as Stock Declined; Ppl Com (PPL) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Increased Its Holding

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 12,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 107,106 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 95,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44B market cap company. It closed at $29.68 lastly. It is down 3.31% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL)

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 624,573 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 23,729 shares to 170,773 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Select Divid Etf (DVY) by 7,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,422 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Incorporation Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited holds 0.04% or 179,132 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% or 140,876 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 565,918 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson And Co has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 24,876 shares. 71,873 were reported by Roffman Miller Associate Pa. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 36,397 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 133,304 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs reported 2,542 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 39,651 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group reported 0.04% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 6,211 shares. Coastline Tru accumulated 7,460 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 2.46 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Adirondack Trust reported 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Symons Cap Mgmt stated it has 4.79% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).