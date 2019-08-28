Capital Management Associates Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund (NTX) Has 2 Sentiment

Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund (NTX) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 2.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 14 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 7 sold and trimmed stakes in Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 927,138 shares, up from 820,852 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

Capital Management Associates increased Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) stake by 124.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Associates acquired 17,300 shares as Cvs Health Corporation (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Capital Management Associates holds 31,150 shares with $1.68 million value, up from 13,850 last quarter. Cvs Health Corporation now has $76.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 776,067 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cidel Asset Inc accumulated 259,710 shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Financial has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tru Department Mb Bank N A has 1,554 shares. Moreover, Orleans Corp La has 0.89% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Foundry Prtn Limited Com has 0.7% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cipher Capital LP owns 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,068 shares. State Street holds 0.26% or 61.30 million shares in its portfolio. Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. 3,956 were accumulated by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management. Credit Cap Investments Ltd Com has 0.43% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,500 shares. Kcm Advsr Limited Liability owns 30,151 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West stated it has 0.53% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 18.12M are owned by Northern Tru Corporation. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs reported 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.33’s average target is 25.75% above currents $59.11 stock price. CVS Health had 20 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11. Raymond James maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $142.81 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 24.9 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Texas.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 124 shares traded. Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTX) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.