Capital Management Associates Has Boosted By $513,300 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Had 0 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pengrowth Energy has $0.8 highest and $0.5 lowest target. $0.65’s average target is 154.90% above currents $0.255 stock price. Pengrowth Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by IBC with “Sell” on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Pengrowth Energy Corporation (TSE:PGF) earned “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities on Thursday, March 7. See Pengrowth Energy Corporation (TSE:PGF) latest ratings:

Capital Management Associates increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 51.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Associates acquired 8,700 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Capital Management Associates holds 25,720 shares with $1.52M value, up from 17,020 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $239.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 6.60% above currents $58.16 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company has market cap of $142.81 million. The firm explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres situated in Calgary, Alberta; the Greater Olds/Garrington area located in Calgary, Alberta; the Swan Hills area situated in Edmonton, Alberta; and the Groundbirch property covering an area of 12,536 net acres located in Fort St.