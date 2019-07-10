Capital Management Associates Decreased Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Holding by $388,500; Share Value Declined; Arga Investment Management LP Holds Stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI)

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 16789.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56M, up from 14,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 713,768 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 26.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $217.74. About 444,943 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 11,522 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 31,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,912 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (NASDAQ:SIMO).

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tweedy Browne Comments on CNH Industrial – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 500,000,000 guaranteed 1.625% notes due July 2029 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial announces voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “CASE Dealer Ina Store Supports Team Rubicon and Habitat for Humanity for Baldwin, Michigan Veterans’ Village – CSRwire.com” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial celebrates Manufacturing Day with industrial sector peers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.98 EPS, up 12.67% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.42 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $262.95 million for 10.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.44 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. $889,333 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was sold by Edmonds-Waters Christopher on Wednesday, February 13.