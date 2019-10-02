Capital Management Associates Decreased Its Rpm International (RPM) Position; Borgwarner (BWA) Shorts Decreased By 6.64%

Capital Management Associates decreased Rpm International Inc. (RPM) stake by 39.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Management Associates sold 5,800 shares as Rpm International Inc. (RPM)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Capital Management Associates holds 8,850 shares with $541,000 value, down from 14,650 last quarter. Rpm International Inc. now has $8.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.88. About 791,906 shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) had a decrease of 6.64% in short interest. BWA's SI was 6.16M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.64% from 6.59M shares previously. With 1.63 million avg volume, 4 days are for Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA)'s short sellers to cover BWA's short positions. The SI to Borgwarner Inc's float is 2.99%. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 960,207 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Do Analysts Think About RPM International Inc.'s (NYSE:RPM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance" on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "RPM increases EPS, backs guidance – Seeking Alpha" published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "RPM International Is Still Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha" on September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Gru holds 0.11% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 160,254 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 50,245 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Coastline has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 76,350 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Lc. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 39,925 shares. Saturna Capital has 0.37% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Grp has invested 0.06% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Leavell Invest reported 13,687 shares. Johnson Group has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 2,000 shares. 302,196 are owned by Btim Corp. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Boston Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 0.38% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Jefferies Gp Lc holds 37,754 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International has $8200 highest and $55 lowest target. $68.50’s average target is 2.42% above currents $66.88 stock price. RPM International had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) rating on Tuesday, August 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8200 target. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.60’s average target is 29.16% above currents $34.53 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 28. Citigroup maintained the shares of BWA in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.13 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.