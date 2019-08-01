Capital Management Associates Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $916,900; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Soros Fund Management Has Raised Position

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 124.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.05. About 1.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 130.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 184,008 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 325,191 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, up from 141,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 292,494 shares. Beacon Grp Inc has 1.54% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 174,717 shares. Bessemer owns 20,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 761,732 shares. Kistler invested in 0.75% or 33,432 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 13,267 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,945 shares. King Luther Capital Corporation reported 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Millennium Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp owns 131,511 shares. Whitebox Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,433 shares. Broadview Advsrs Lc reported 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Security Trust Communication reported 33,563 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Gulf State Bank (Uk) reported 306,865 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 9,250 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Shell Asset holds 0.04% or 11,066 shares in its portfolio. Brown Mgmt Limited Company invested in 4,172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Llc has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,803 shares. 1,559 are held by Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri. Alps invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nomura Asset Management Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 28,469 shares. Oz Mngmt LP owns 857,916 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 589,802 shares. 770 were reported by Capital Guardian. Tig Advsr Limited Company invested in 1.15M shares or 18.09% of the stock. York Cap Management Global Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 3.46% or 422,395 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W And Ny holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 218,055 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 75,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $28.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 19.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn).