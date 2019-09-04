Capital Management Associates Boosted Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stake; 0 Analysts Covering Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Among 2 analysts covering Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Office Properties Trust has $2800 highest and $2300 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is -12.34% below currents $29.09 stock price. Office Properties Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

Capital Management Associates increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) stake by 66.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Management Associates acquired 3,500 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Capital Management Associates holds 8,800 shares with $1.61 million value, up from 5,300 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now has $448.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.41. About 8.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 30.08% above currents $172.41 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold Corporate Office Properties Trust shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp accumulated 66,488 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 4.94M shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 323 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru Co reported 13,131 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Management Corp holds 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 162 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 1.69M shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 86,400 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 8,831 shares. Kempen Nv holds 413,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 103,134 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 656,188 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 19.43 P/E ratio. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties.