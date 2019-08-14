Capital Investment Services Of America Upped Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $333,504; Federated Investors Has Increased Its Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by $15.36 Million

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 3.71M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 243,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.24M, up from 814,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 676,016 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc by 54,100 shares to 210,300 shares, valued at $30.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 16,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,927 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Penn Co has 0.26% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 1.18 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 8,358 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 73,200 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 917,077 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 23,729 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Com reported 95 shares stake. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.05% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 29,772 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 29,900 shares. Voya Mngmt Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 1.20 million shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 5,807 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,161 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Old National Bancshares In reported 101,541 shares. British Columbia Mngmt accumulated 444,548 shares. 183,477 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.92% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 7,095 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 874,708 shares. Amer Interest Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 259,731 shares. Retail Bank Of The West accumulated 0.56% or 66,560 shares. Amp Capital Investors invested in 0.19% or 472,502 shares. Cumberland Advsr has 23,390 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0.07% or 20,855 shares in its portfolio. Prudential owns 2.79M shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.