Capital Investment Services Of America Upped Fastenal Company (FAST) Position; First American Bank Has Cut Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake by $411,232; Share Price Rose

First American Bank decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 2,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 9,842 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, down from 12,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in General Dynamics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.64. About 892,812 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Dividend to 93c Vs. 84c; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 102.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 216,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 427,003 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92 million, up from 210,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Funds by 12,051 shares to 53,395 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VBILX) by 816,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $881.48 million for 14.43 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

