Capital Investment Services Of America Upped By $1.49 Million Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Has 0.98 Sentiment

E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 187 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 191 sold and trimmed holdings in E Trade Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 208.17 million shares, down from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding E Trade Financial Corp in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 149 Increased: 127 New Position: 60.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 13.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc acquired 6,895 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Capital Investment Services Of America Inc holds 57,864 shares with $12.50 million value, up from 50,969 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $10.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $262.01. About 155,223 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area

Toscafund Asset Management Llp holds 34.43% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation for 615,604 shares. Bluemar Capital Management Llc owns 215,052 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp has 2.53% invested in the company for 1.50 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Sadoff Investment Management Llc has invested 2.05% in the stock. Stanley Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 87,461 shares.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.82 million for 9.13 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $8.76 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 8.98 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28600 highest and $28500 lowest target. $285.50’s average target is 8.97% above currents $262.01 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 5 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, August 2. As per Friday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 11,625 shares to 335,451 valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 12,220 shares and now owns 158,043 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce State Bank holds 0.01% or 3,099 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 29,893 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 13,551 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,652 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 59,513 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Df Dent Communications Inc invested 3.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). S&Co reported 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 69,137 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ruggie Cap has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 9 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 4,153 shares. King Luther Management reported 61,179 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).