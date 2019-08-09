Capital Investment Services Of America Trimmed Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $343,406 as Stock Value Rose; As Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Share Value Declined, Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $29.53 Million

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 492.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 266,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 487,658 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $295.31. About 1.13 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $795.69 million for 46.43 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Philip Morris, Mondelez, ConocoPhillips and Tesla – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Glaxis Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 7,100 shares. Palladium Ltd owns 72,729 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.86 million shares. Jaffetilchin Partners has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tarbox Family Office reported 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 74,488 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 125,327 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) reported 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gladius Capital LP accumulated 0% or 3,874 shares. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp reported 6.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aimz Investment Lc owns 8,125 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Co holds 84,033 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 191,421 shares. Sunbelt Securities owns 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,627 shares.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares to 194,657 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 189 were accumulated by Daiwa Grp Inc. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 6 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 60,573 shares in its portfolio. 87,238 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. Qvt Financial LP holds 3,763 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 40,070 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). 21,870 are held by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc. Spark Investment Management Lc reported 0.49% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 37,964 shares. Huntington National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Botty Investors Lc invested in 750 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Sei Invs Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).