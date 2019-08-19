Capital Investment Services Of America Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake as Shares Rose; Benedict Financial Advisors Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $375,476; Stock Value Declined

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.90 million shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 78,722 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 72,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25,760 shares to 87,153 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 31.18 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Inv Ltd Liability invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Private Cap Advsrs reported 12,200 shares. Hennessy Inc invested in 5,926 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt Comm holds 38,103 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 2,245 shares stake. Hallmark Cap Mgmt has 12,598 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cadence Bank Na holds 10,195 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management holds 1.28% or 179,706 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company accumulated 407,782 shares. Da Davidson owns 18,956 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maryland Capital Management has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 94,312 were reported by Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Limited. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 1.20M shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 59,369 shares.