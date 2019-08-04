Capital Investment Services Of America Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Cut by $390,896 as Stock Value Rose; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Valuation Declined, Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Upped Holding

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 13,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 692,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 678,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 2.91M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 04/04/2018 – Juniper Research: PayPal Heads Mobile Wallet Rankings as Users Forecast to Pass 2 Billion Next Year; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 09/04/2018 – Juniper Research – Online Physical Goods Sales to Account for 13% of $30 Trillion Retail Market by 2020; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 73,900 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr, Iowa-based fund reported 120,704 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc has 56,712 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. The Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 149,832 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 152,207 shares. Contravisory Mgmt has 10,042 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 776,737 shares in its portfolio. 94,164 were accumulated by Nordea Invest Mngmt. Moreover, Gam Holding Ag has 0.07% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 39,803 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Everence Capital Management has 0.08% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 139,814 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 9,511 shares to 5,446 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,758 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares to 194,657 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 37,553 shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Management Ltd has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bridges Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.45% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0.08% or 135,557 shares. Wendell David Assocs owns 173,084 shares. Artemis Mngmt Llp invested in 0.2% or 193,861 shares. Toscafund Asset Management Llp holds 18.81% or 169,868 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Gp invested in 0.01% or 15,618 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.64% or 20,902 shares. Provident Tru stated it has 3,476 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.14% or 12,368 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sei Invs Communications holds 257,450 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated has invested 0.58% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Albion Grp Inc Ut has 1.39% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).