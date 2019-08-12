Capital Investment Services Of America Position in Fiserv (FISV) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Cookson Peirce & Co Has Cut Aon Plc (AON) Position by $1.04 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 6,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 144,977 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75M, down from 151,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $188.27. About 152,904 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc analyzed 4,442 shares as the company's stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $71.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $104.87. About 1.10M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares to 194,657 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.49 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Com stated it has 3,450 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Prudential holds 374,705 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 1,480 shares. Liberty Cap Management Inc invested in 66,434 shares or 2.96% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Indiana-based Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 355,635 are held by Mirae Asset Investments Ltd. The Washington-based Washington Tru Savings Bank has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wendell David Associate reported 2.38% stake. 55,922 were accumulated by Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Inc, a California-based fund reported 302,835 shares. Jag Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 29,346 shares. Cap Guardian Trust reported 664,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 20,700 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha owns 5,279 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 135,513 shares to 243,623 shares, valued at $25.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.62M for 32.69 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.