Capital Investment Services Of America Lowered Its Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $1.23 Million; As Parker (PH) Stock Value Declined, Holder Meeder Asset Management Has Upped Its Position

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,836 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.05 million, down from 72,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $293.36. About 430,505 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Parker (PH) by 980.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 30,416 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, up from 2,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $177.48. About 412,059 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 116,636 shares to 10,716 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 37,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,495 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Management invested in 0.18% or 148,956 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.1% or 4,992 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 605 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 15 shares. 5,561 are owned by Freestone Limited Liability. Atria Invests Limited Liability Com stated it has 11,728 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 0.08% or 2,099 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,185 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 47,765 shares. 544 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Saturna Cap owns 275,862 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 20,542 shares.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.19M for 25.38 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prtn invested in 9,128 shares or 0% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.11% or 155,153 shares. State Street Corporation holds 3.37M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.06% or 41,041 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communication Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Cwm owns 12,262 shares. Etrade Capital Management Lc stated it has 2,990 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ellington Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,700 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 878 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,801 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 16,393 shares. Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 49,183 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh has 1,306 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 4,000 shares.