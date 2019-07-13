Capital Investment Services Of America Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $343,406; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Holder Monetary Management Group Has Lowered Stake by $903,226

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 17,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,479 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 36,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors)

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares to 170,263 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. $3.45M worth of stock was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, January 24 THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 41,560 shares. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39 million on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Llc New York accumulated 243,809 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 38,599 shares. Horizon Ltd has 1,868 shares. Kings Point Management has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sigma Planning has 0.18% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,642 shares. Avalon Llc holds 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,580 shares. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meyer Handelman Company owns 2,500 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.59% or 16,847 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Btim holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,590 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 6,405 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pnc Financial Gru owns 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 140,743 shares. Parus (Uk) Limited has 1.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,075 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $773.41 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,210 shares to 12,845 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.51 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 365,762 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 172,254 shares. Petrus Lta has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rhumbline Advisers owns 2.40M shares. Northstar Gru reported 0.55% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Camarda Finance accumulated 29,549 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 4,721 shares. Leavell Mngmt stated it has 6,166 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt has 811,883 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 191,642 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Texas-based Fca Corporation Tx has invested 0.46% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 0.31% or 45,357 shares. Martin Tn invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).