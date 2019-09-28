Capital Investment Services Of America Increases Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL); Federated Investors Has Decreased Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) as Stock Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 6,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 57,864 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.50 million, up from 50,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $256.26. About 257,570 shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 23,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 426,251 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.81M, down from 450,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $189.72. About 1.01M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $679.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,469 shares to 115,501 shares, valued at $22.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,043 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Trust Co accumulated 19 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The Kansas-based Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.51% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 10 shares. 312,153 were accumulated by Conestoga Cap Limited Liability Corp. 25,029 are owned by Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 69,137 shares. Bb&T owns 1,553 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Prelude Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 10,027 shares. Asset One holds 0.01% or 12,894 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.5% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “St. Petersburg, Florida, Works with Tyler Technologies to Equip Employees with Modern Data Analytics Strategies – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 37,976 shares to 47,224 shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 154,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS).