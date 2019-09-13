Capital Investment Services Of America Increased Service Now (NOW) Position by $440,866; Bourgeon Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $1.20 Million as Share Value Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 51,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01 million, up from 49,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.57. About 246,694 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 44,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 72,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 2.87M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY SAYS CONSIDERING DEDICATED LIFE SCI FUND; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 16/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Canada Housing Cousin Says Rentals Just Heating Up; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – UPDATES ON TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space; 21/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: After Hilton success, Blackstone makes $4.8B bid to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 39,700 shares to 115,154 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Lp invested in 108,169 shares. Whittier Tru Com accumulated 0.02% or 13,751 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr reported 5,251 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 140,688 shares. Toscafund Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 60,000 shares. First Interstate Bancorp stated it has 12,060 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 267,904 shares. Janney Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,750 shares. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 5.74 million shares. 37,565 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 59,542 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northeast Inv Mgmt reported 74,094 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 11,302 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 22.93 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 87,151 shares. 1,002 are held by Next Finance Group Inc Inc. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Profund Advisors Lc stated it has 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bridges Investment owns 3,324 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 22,444 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc accumulated 755 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc accumulated 7,685 shares. Columbus Circle Investors, a Connecticut-based fund reported 310,473 shares. 6,112 were reported by Scholtz & Lc. France-based Axa has invested 0.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Prudential Public has 1,679 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,015 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marvin And Palmer Assoc, Delaware-based fund reported 22,516 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,080 shares or 0.31% of the stock.