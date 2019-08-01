Capital Investment Services Of America Holding in Wabtec (WAB) Raised by $5.51 Million; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake Upped by Symons Capital Management Inc

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 75,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 194,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 119,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 443,814 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 1.23M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2,596 shares to 61,169 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES) by 27,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,800 shares, and cut its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ima Wealth stated it has 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 10,957 shares in its portfolio. 187,933 are owned by Sei. Becker Cap holds 1.34% or 607,677 shares. Martingale Asset LP owns 4,515 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd has 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.09% stake. Blume Cap Mgmt has invested 0.66% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 20,849 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 0% or 637 shares. Coastline Trust Co accumulated 3,515 shares. Gradient Investments Lc holds 0% or 316 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 3,520 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. 8,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.